Plans to build a controversially large warehouse as part of a £2.8million development on land near Northampton have been given the green light.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved Roxhill Limited's plans to build the warehouse on the under-construction Northampton Gateway, which is just off junction 15 of the M1, near Milton Malsor.

Planning papers say the proposed facility will create around 2,000 jobs, which will include warehouse operative, management, IT servicing and administration support roles.

This is what the warehouse is set to look like

However, objections were raised over the plans as the warehouse will be taller than regulations permit.

Both Roade and Milton Malsor Parish Councils said by approving the development could set a 'worrying precedent' if approved, given the height of the warehouse.

Roxhill responded saying the proposed development of the building is 'not considered to give rise to significant adverse visual impact'.

The Northampton Gateway development was granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) in 2019 and construction of the scheme is well underway.

The warehouse will be built on land just off junction 15 of the M1

The wider proposal will see developer Roxhill build a rail depot capable of handling up to 16 trains a day on land east of the West Coast Main Line.

It will include container storage and HGV parking, with landscaping, new access on the A508, a new bypass for Roade, and improvements to J15, as well as creating up to 7,500 of jobs.