Objections raised over plans to convert family homes into takeaway on 'overcrowded' Northampton street

Objections have been raised over plans to convert two family homes in an 'overcrowded' Northampton street into a takeaway and restaurant.

Proposals were submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to convert number 97 and 99 St Leonard's Road into a takeaway joint with residential flats above.

The street is already home to more than 10 takeaways, making it one of the most heavily populated areas for eateries in the town.

The applicant wants to convert the blue and the white residential property on St Leonard's Road into one takeaway with flats upstairs

Both local councillors, Emma Roberts and Julie Davenport, have strongly objected to the plans.

Councillor Roberts, of the Briar Hill and Delapre ward, said: "There is insufficient space to allow the whole road to become commercial and this was not intended.

"There is a further loss of family property and a serious addition to parking without infrastructure changes. No parking beat survey will be completed yet double parking occurs regularly.

"We cannot continue to allow planning to proceed here without a full local plan covering this retail and residential area that supports existing and future residents. Officer delegated powers can be used if minded to refuse."

Councillor Davenport, of the Far Cotton and Delapre ward, said: "I wish to call in this application due to the already unbearable parking problems for residents in the area.

"In addition, this will add to the litter and fly-tipping issues that are already a big problem for residents.

"I do believe this is yet another example of over development in this overcrowded street."

If approved, there would be four former family homes in a row that have been converted into takeaways.

Far Cotton and Delapre Community Council added: "If approved, it is a loss of two single dwelling residential properties. The two proposed flats would provide less living accommodation than the current two single dwellings. It would also contribute to the already exacerbated parking problems on St Leonard's Road."

The plans did not make clear what type of takeaway could be moving in.