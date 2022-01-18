Fresh plans to build 11 houses on a piece of grazing land in a busy part of Northampton have been met with fierce objection.

Housing developer Sarma Limited, based in Earls Barton, submitted proposals to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) this month to build on land north of Mill Lane in Kingsthorpe.

The developers were previously granted approval in 2016 to build six homes on the site, and that permission is still extant.

11 homes could be built on land just off Mill Lane

However, the developer now wants to build another five homes on the site, which has been met with objections from residents and local councillor Sally Beardsworth.

Councilor Beardsworth said: "This application has real concerns for me, not only for the number of properties but the access for vehicles onto Mill Lane and Kingswell Road.

"This land has been grazing land for horses and ponies for many years and is a green lung in an already over developed area.

"It does not indicate what sort of properties they will be and the lack of privacy to the houses in front and behind them.

The red outlined area is where the houses could be built

"I would like this called into committee because of the highways implications and the over development of the site."

Two other objections from residents echoed Councillor Beardsworth's concerns with traffic, pollution and the loss of a green site.

The developer has said the new 11-home scheme is 'superior', in planning terms, to the six-home scheme.

One benefit, the developer said, is that the homes will have a lower roof level, meaning neighbours will have clear views across the countryside.

The developer said: "The site is an allocated site in the emerging local plan, benefitting from a full extant permission for six dwellings. As such the principle of the site in sustainability terms is fully recognised.

"The proposed increase in the numbers of dwellings from six to 11 is not considered to be significant in affecting the overall supply figures.

"The increase in numbers allows for an improved mix of housing types and sizes.

"There are no grounds on which it could be found to be impossible to grant consent."