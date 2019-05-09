Northampton's shop fronts could be given major overhaul if Government funding bid is succesful

‘Tired’ listed buildings housing modern shop fronts around the town could be given a fresh lease of life if Northampton's bid for government funding is successful.

Northampton Forward will unveil its submission for the Government’s Future High Streets Fund at the Grosvenor Centre today, with a series of posters set to go up around the town in the coming days.

The submission to the Government proposes to make more of Gold Street's impressive architecture by improving the scene at ground level.

The group formed of council and business leaders is bidding for a £25 million share of the national funding pot aimed at revitalising town centres across the country.

Among a host of proposals, the submission documents talks of improving the visual appearance of town businesses at ground floor level.

Leader of Northampton Borough Council, which is leading the proposals, Councillor Nunn says that, while the town is host to a number of attractive, listed buildings, often they house ugly, modern shopping units - which look out of the place, particularly in Gold Street.

A large portion of the funding could be offered to the landlords of such buildings to give the street scene a more ‘traditional’ look says the council leader.

A similar renovation scheme was carried out in Derby’s cathedral Quarter, which saw business owners given grants to make their shop fronts more in-keeping with the historic nature of the streets.

Money would also be offered to landlords to renovate empty office units above ground floor.

“If you look at Gold Street for example, there is some beautiful architecture from the first floor up,” added Councillor Nunn.” But not so much at street level.”