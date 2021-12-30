The council is set to make nearly £800,000 from a controversial bus lane and enforcement camera scheme in Northampton dubbed a 'cash cow' by some motorists.

The St James' Road and Weedon Road 24/7 bus lane enforcement camera went live on February 15 but was later switched off on December 14 following months of public outcry.

The main issue of contention was with the enforcement camera's positioning, as it was placed directly outside Westbridge Garage where drivers would use the bus lane to undertake cars turning right into the petrol station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24/7 operating hours of the bus lane have now been scrapped.

Now the council has revealed just how much it has made so far from bus lane fines between February 15 and December 20.

Motorists who were caught driving in the lane would be issued a £60 penalty charge notice reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days. If the initial PCN was not paid then rule-breakers would receive a fine of £90 and threatened with bailiff action.

The figures

The total amount of money WNC made from contraventions between February 15 and December 20 - when these figures were released - is £562,067.

The total amount of penalty charge notices WNC issued between February 15 and December 14 is 19,341.

The total amount of payments outstanding to WNC between February 15 and December 20 is £206,710.06.

If all of the outstanding payments are made, WNC would have pocketed just under £800,000 from the scheme.