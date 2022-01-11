Here's a list of houses in multiple occupation (HMO) applications which have been approved or refused in Northampton in the last week.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has approved two applications but also refused a couple as well.

Refused

Plans to convert a house in Latchet Lane, Upton, has been refused permission to convert into a HMO for seven people.

The council said: "The proposal would result in a concentration of 10.7 percent of properties within a 50 metre radius of the application site being in use as a HMO, exceeding the maximum threshold of 10 percent.

"This would result in an imbalanced mix of housing which would be detrimental to the character of the area and lead to potential adverse impacts on local amenity."

Plans to convert a home in Clare Street into seven one bed flats have been refused.

The council said: "The application site comprises a building that is in a prominent location and makes a positive contribution to the street scene and the Boot and Shoe Quarter Conservation Area."

Approved

A house in Great Gull Crescent, Goldings, has been granted approval to convert into a HMO for six people.

The council said: "The proposed development is considered acceptable in principle as it would not result in an overconcentration of similar uses within the vicinity of the site, would provide adequate facilities for future occupants and would not be at risk from flooding."

A home in Kingscroft Court, Bellinge, has also been granted approval to convert into a HMO for five people.

The council said: "The proposed development is considered acceptable as it would not result in an overconcentration of similar uses within the vicinity of the site, would provide adequate facilities for occupants and would not be at risk from flooding."

Applied

Plans have been submitted to convert a home in Lower Thrift Street, Semilong, into a HMO for four people.

West Northamptonshire Council has not yet made a decision.

HMOs, or house in multiple occupation, have become increasingly common in Northampton, creating benefits for landlords, students and those who cannot afford to rent their own place.