Here are the 10 noisiest streets in Northampton which unhappy neighbours have complained about in the past year.

A recent Freedom of Information request submitted by this newspaper to West Northamptonshire Council reveals the top 10 streets that have received the most noise complaints from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

With 1,457 noise complaints in total in the past year, it is clear that some residents have had enough sleepless nights and daily annoyances.

Top 10 noisiest streets in town

Topping the list is Abington Square, a hub of activity known for its shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Here are the the top 10 noisiest streets:

Abington Square West Cotton Close Harlestone Road Spanslade Road Castilian Street Berrywood Road and Wellingborough Road Billing Road and Arrowhead Road Bideford Close, Penrhyn Road, Kenmuir Avenue and Moulton Way Tennyson Close, Burns Street, Sam Harrison Way, Middlemore and Ashley Way Washbrook Close and Weedon Road

The council said it was unable to provide data on what type of complaints were made about each individual street – despite being able to provide that data last year in a similar story this newspaper published.

However, looking into the specific types of noise complaints received, the data breaks down as follows:

Music - 430 complaint Neighbour Noise - 391 complaints Dogs - 251 complaints Commercial - 178 complaints Miscellaneous - 68 complaints Construction - 54 complaints Alarms - 33 complaints Street Noise - 25 complaints Vehicle Alarm - 15 complaints Vehicle/Equipment/Machinery - 12 complaints