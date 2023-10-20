News you can trust since 1931
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST
A recent Freedom of Information request submitted by this newspaper to West Northamptonshire Council reveals the top 10 streets that have received the most noise complaints from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023.

With 1,457 noise complaints in total in the past year, it is clear that some residents have had enough sleepless nights and daily annoyances.

Topping the list is Abington Square, a hub of activity known for its shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Here are the the top 10 noisiest streets:

  1. Abington Square
  2. West Cotton Close
  3. Harlestone Road
  4. Spanslade Road
  5. Castilian Street
  6. Berrywood Road and Wellingborough Road
  7. Billing Road and Arrowhead Road
  8. Bideford Close, Penrhyn Road, Kenmuir Avenue and Moulton Way
  9. Tennyson Close, Burns Street, Sam Harrison Way, Middlemore and Ashley Way
  10. Washbrook Close and Weedon Road

The council said it was unable to provide data on what type of complaints were made about each individual street – despite being able to provide that data last year in a similar story this newspaper published.

However, looking into the specific types of noise complaints received, the data breaks down as follows:

  1. Music - 430 complaint
  2. Neighbour Noise - 391 complaints
  3. Dogs - 251 complaints
  4. Commercial - 178 complaints
  5. Miscellaneous - 68 complaints
  6. Construction - 54 complaints
  7. Alarms - 33 complaints
  8. Street Noise - 25 complaints
  9. Vehicle Alarm - 15 complaints
  10. Vehicle/Equipment/Machinery - 12 complaints

If you have noise concerns in your area, you can contact the local authority here.

