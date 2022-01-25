West Northamptonshire Council has published the latest list of planning applications that were submitted last week.
The submissions include two HMOs (house of multiple occupation), four new homes in Ashmead, an extension to Frank Bruno's gym in Standen's Barn, the demolition of a Travis Perkins building, a new business wanting to open in Gold Street and more.
The plans can be viewed in full on the council's website.
1.
Prior Notification of Demolition of Travis Perkins in Lodge Way and related steel works building. Plans were unveiled last year to refurbish Travis Perkins' headquarters in Northampton as part of a £4million project.
2.
54 Gold Street in Northampton - a former Polish convenience store - could become the new home of a Taiwanese Bubble Tea shop after plans were submitted to install signage for the new business.
3.
Extension to the Frank Bruno Foundation boxing gym in Standens Barn, Northampton with a side lean-to extension to expand gym area.
4.
Land North Off Blenheim Rise, Kings Sutton, Northamptonshire.
Outline planning permission for residential development of up to 31 homes with all matters reserved except access. Including affordable housing, together with creation of new areas of open space, a new access off Hampton Drive, landscaping and all enabling and ancillary works.