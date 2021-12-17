Fresh plans submitted to build 22 'high-quality' flats in Northampton town centre

Fresh plans have been submitted to build 22 'high-quality' flats on a disused car park in Northampton.

Cedarsouth Limited has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council to build the six-storey block of flats behind the Grade-II listed Cheviot House along Sheep Street and just off Broad Street.

The flats would comprise of seven one-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bedroom apartments, according to plans.

This is what the block of flats could look like

This comes after planning permission was granted back in March by the now defunct Northampton Borough Council for Cedarsouth Limited to build 14 flats at the site - but now the company wants to add an extra seven apartments to the block and another storey.

Planning papers say: "This planning statement has set out that the proposed development is acceptable in principle and would deliver residential development in a highly sustainable urban location, making most efficient use of a currently vacant town centre site and contributing to the council's five-year housing land supply.

"The proposed scheme will create a high-quality development which is in keeping with the character of the surrounding area and will protect the amenity of the future occupants. The proposed development is in a highly sustainable location and would also contribute to achieving modal shift towards non-car modes of transport."

According to the plans, there is also no vehicle access to the site and it would only be accessed by the Broad Street entrance.