Free parking in Northampton town centre CANCELLED this Christmas by council

Free parking in Northampton town centre has been cancelled this Christmas by the powers that be.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) confirmed today (Tuesday, December 20) that there will be no free parking at council-owned car parks this festive season.

The last two years have seen a 'free after three' scheme which was intended to encourage shoppers to get into town and help out independent businesses during the festive period.

Cllr Phil Larratt says there are 'no funds available' to provide free parking in the town centre this Christmas

The Chronicle & Echo asked on December 12 if WNC was planning on doing the same this year.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s cabinet member for transport, said 'there were no funds available' to do the same this year.

The councillor said: "Over the last few Christmas seasons WNC and its predecessor, Northampton Borough Council were able to utilise Covid funding to support retail businesses through making accessibility to the town centre more easy by temporarily suspending car parking charges in our town centre car parks.

"While we would very much like to be able to continue supporting our town centre businesses and shoppers by offering free parking, unfortunately there are no funds available to repeat the offer this year, while overhead costs are significantly increasing, especially energy costs.”

Councillors are also set to raid the pockets of town centre shoppers by hiking car park costs in a bid to plug a £60 million shortfall in funding.

Recommendations going before WNC's cabinet on Tuesday (December 20) include scrapping free parking on Saturdays and Sundays in the town’s car parks and raising charges midweek by ten percent from April 2023.

