Garden bins will still be emptied for free across three-quarters of North Northamptonshire after April 2022.

Councillors have confirmed the £55-a-year opt-in subscription service in the old East Northants Council area is continuing unchanged.

But there are no immediate plans to bring Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough into line.

Cllr Lawman confirmed there are no immediate plans to ask the rest of North Northamptonshire pay for garden bin collections

Cllr Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “As a new authority, approaching our first anniversary, we are still considering how best to harmonise the charging arrangements relating to garden waste.

"We also recognise that former East Northants residents are keen to understand and ensure that this matter is resolved for them.

“This is obviously a decision that affects all of our North Northamptonshire residents and we would want to take the opportunity to consult with them before making any changes to the service.

“We do not intend to make any immediate changes to the existing services which means that, for residents who are in the former East Northants area, they are still required to pay the subscriptions to continue to access the service.”

Cllr Lawman added that the consultation could be carried out in spring 2022.

Across the border in neighbouring West Northamptonshire, councillors recently voted to adopt the uniform £42-a-year charge previously charged for Northampton residents who want their garden waste collected.

This will mean the old South Northamptonshire area which covers Towcester and Brackley will be paying separately for the service for the first time instead of having it covered by regular council tax payments.

Officers told the West's council cabinet it faced the threat of legal action if it continued to charge differently in different areas.

Free garden waste collection is not one of the services that local authorities must provide and more than 60 per cent of councils now charge.