Here's a look at some of the major planning applications that were approved or rejected by West Northamptonshire Council at a meeting on Tuesday (January 11).

The decisions involve three major proposals that could transform certain parts of the town.

The first issue which decided was plans to convert The Hawkins Building in Overstone Road into 46 apartments.

The Hawkins building will be converted into 46 apartments

Plans were unveiled to convert the iconic, Grade II listed, former shoe factory in May.

A 'large portion' of the factory will now be turned into one-bedroomed flats.

The Victorian factory, which was originally built around 1880, has been left unloved in the past two decades.

The now derelict factory was once one of the UK's major suppliers of climbing and military boots.

Councillor Danielle Stone said she is delighted.

She said: "I am just delighted. It's such a beautiful building. I have high regard for Colin Clayson who is leading the project. I think he has really beautiful refurbishment designs of old factory buildings. I am really pleased it's going to go ahead."

The second planning issue of the night involved the former Coleman's stationery shop in St Giles Street.

The proposals to turn Coleman's into a Fireaway pizza shop was refused, but developers are reportedly expected to appeal the decision.

Numerous objections were made to stop the plans going ahead as nearby business had concerns over the traffic, noise, and smell pollution that would come from a takeaway chain on the street.

Councillor Stone, who objected to the plans, said: "We have an issue. A lot of things turned down at committee end up being appealed by developers.

"The appeal is then reviewed by an independent inspector who just looks at the broad planning regulations.

"I think the arguments we have are strong but it depends on the inspector's view, they don't always agree with us.

"I think generating more traffic around that corner - Castillian Street and St Giles' Street - is an issue."

The third and final major application which was discussed was the plan to build 28 affordable apartments in Trenery Way, Far Cotton.

The plans were approved by the committee.

The land had been earmarked for affordable housing since 2002 as part of deal where permission was granted to build a mixed development of houses, flats and a café nearby.