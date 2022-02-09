Community divided over plans to use land in Northamptonshire village as aeroplane runway

A Northamptonshire village is divided over plans to use agricultural land as a grass runway for microlight aircrafts.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted by a Mr Chambers to convert part of New Farm in Piddington into an airstrip for veteran and hobby pilots.

The site, which is five miles east of the M1, is well-known in the microlight aviation community, with around 3,500 planes flying to and from the site in a five-year period.

New Farm Airfield is in Piddington

According to planning papers, the farm has been operating as an airstrip over the last six years without planning permission.

Planning papers say that the site has received one complaint in the past six year, which was when a solo-flyer 'unfortunately' flew over a no fly-zone.

The newly submitted plans have proved controversial with more than 100 people writing to West Northamptonshire Council to share their views, with the majority in favour of the proposals.

One person said: "This is not an application to install Heathrow in Piddington. It's got to be far better than the risk of building houses on this kind of land."

The purple line is the route which pilots would use at the farm.

Another said: "There is a serious shortage of suitable airstrips for light aircraft and microlights to fly from in this area. Light aviation needs the facilities to enable it to progress in an orderly manner. New Farm is admirably placed in this respect.

"Mr Chambers is held in high regard in aviation circles for his responsible approach.

"Concerns about noise and safety from this operation have little foundation, the airfield operating procedures would ensure this remains so."

Another wrote: "In these current times, mental health is a priority and I have never seen a child, parent or even dog with a sad face at this farm. The wider community need a place like this to come to and enjoy, bringing young and old together."

Many more people from the village and the aviation community shared their support for the application.

However, one objector said: "The designated flying route shown on the map is seldom adhered to.

"On a fine summer's day the aircraft noise is constant."

Another objector said: "We have lived in Piddington for years. Prior to the aircraft activities at New Farm, Piddington was a peaceful place.

"The low flying of these aircrafts over bridleways and footpaths, with scant regard for the safety of walkers and horse riders, presents a safety risk to people.

"The aircraft often fly very low. The noise is so incessant."

According to an air quality statement submitted in the planning papers, 'exhaust gasses from aircraft are disbursed into the atmosphere and so are unable to cause levels of concentration that may be of particular concern'.

Microlights also use less fuel per hour than a motor vehicle meaning they pollute less, according to the plans.

The farm currently employs nine people and earns around £1.5million per year, according to the plans.