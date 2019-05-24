Abington Street in Northampton the most regularly visited high street in East Midlands, research finds

Northampton's main shopping street is the most popular in the East Midlands among local residents, a survey has discovered.

Research conducted for the Government-run Great British High Street Awards 2019 shows Abington Street is visited at least once a week by almost seven in 10 people. The average for the East Midlands is 57 per cent.

Commissioned by credit card firm Visa, the research claims to hint at an encouraging outlook for the future of high streets in the region.

Looking to the future, shoppers surveyed in the East Midlands said that they would like to see more clothes shops (38%), pop-up shops (38%), and bakeries (33%) on their local high street.

The research has been released to mark the launch of the 2019 awards, the overall winner of which last year was Crickhowell High Street in the Brecon Beacons.

High Streets Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: “The Government Awards celebrate the dedicated shop keepers, the committed volunteers and forward-thinking councils who together are creating vibrant and dynamic high streets that are loved by their communities.

“Last year more than 200 high streets across the land battled it out in a hotly contested competition to be crowned Britain’s best.

“I would encourage communities across the nation to enter, so their high streets and the people working in them gain the recognition they fully deserve.”

The wards this year are split into the Champion award - to celebrate the UK’s best high streets - and the Rising Star award for those taking the lead and working to adapt and diversify.

And for the second year in a row, outstanding individuals will also be recognised through the High Street Hero Award which will identify those who, through their innovation, energy, time or enthusiasm, stand out as leading lights on their high streets and in their local communities.

Nominations for the awards can be made by local authorities, Business Improvement Districts and – for the first time – groups of high street retailers. Shortlisted entries will be announced in August 2019.

For more information about the Great British High Street Awards 2019, terms and conditions, and how to enter, visit the website.