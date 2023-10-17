News you can trust since 1931
11 serious incidents involving Voi e-scooter trials in Northampton over the last three years – including deaths, life-changing injuries and more

Incidents include deaths, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Take a look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi -escooters in Northampton since they were brought in three years ago.

Voi e-scooters have become a divisive topic in the town over the last three years, with some in favour of the green-friendly scheme and others absolutely detesting the extra traffic on the roads.

Following calls to suspend the controversial three-year Voi e-scooter trials, this newspaper has highlighted some of the major incidents that have fuelled these calls.

Take a look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi e-scooters since they were first brought to Northampton in September 2020Take a look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi e-scooters since they were first brought to Northampton in September 2020
Incidents include deaths, transportation used prior to a murder, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more.

Opposition councillor Emma Roberts (Rushmere and Delapre) recently said: “I genuinely believe that now is the time that we must do something about the scooter trials in Northampton. We’ve seen significant injury, significant waste, and significant damage.”

West Northants Council recently passed a motion for the e-scooter issue to be re-examined by a scrutiny board. They are to come back with recommendations in early 2024, before the Voi contract ends in May.

The trial was first launched in September 2020, with Voi recently announcing that their e-scooters have been used for about three million trips across the town in that time frame.

Philip Jones (pictured) was driving his personal mobility scooter to Queensview Medical Centre, in Kingsthorpe, to get his flu jab vaccination on October 17, 2020 when he was confronted by an abandoned Voi scooter on the pavement. Aninquest heard how Mr Jones got out of his mobility scooter to move the Voi scooter but fell and landed in the road in cold weather conditions. Mr Jones died 12 days later on October 29. The cause of death given by Dr A Bisset of NGH was multiple organ failure and a fractured neck. Mr Jones' brother said at the time: "I truly believe this discarded scooter was a direct factor in my brother's death." A Voi spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation."Philip Jones (pictured) was driving his personal mobility scooter to Queensview Medical Centre, in Kingsthorpe, to get his flu jab vaccination on October 17, 2020 when he was confronted by an abandoned Voi scooter on the pavement. Aninquest heard how Mr Jones got out of his mobility scooter to move the Voi scooter but fell and landed in the road in cold weather conditions. Mr Jones died 12 days later on October 29. The cause of death given by Dr A Bisset of NGH was multiple organ failure and a fractured neck. Mr Jones' brother said at the time: "I truly believe this discarded scooter was a direct factor in my brother's death." A Voi spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation."
Philip Jones (pictured) was driving his personal mobility scooter to Queensview Medical Centre, in Kingsthorpe, to get his flu jab vaccination on October 17, 2020 when he was confronted by an abandoned Voi scooter on the pavement. Aninquest heard how Mr Jones got out of his mobility scooter to move the Voi scooter but fell and landed in the road in cold weather conditions. Mr Jones died 12 days later on October 29. The cause of death given by Dr A Bisset of NGH was multiple organ failure and a fractured neck. Mr Jones' brother said at the time: "I truly believe this discarded scooter was a direct factor in my brother's death." A Voi spokeswoman said: "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation."

In December 2022, Voi’s trial across the county was extended by the company and Northamptonshire’s councils until May 2024.

Click through our gallery to look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi e-scooters in Northampton.