11 serious incidents involving Voi e-scooter trials in Northampton over the last three years – including deaths, life-changing injuries and more
Take a look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi -escooters in Northampton since they were brought in three years ago.
Voi e-scooters have become a divisive topic in the town over the last three years, with some in favour of the green-friendly scheme and others absolutely detesting the extra traffic on the roads.
Following calls to suspend the controversial three-year Voi e-scooter trials, this newspaper has highlighted some of the major incidents that have fuelled these calls.
Incidents include deaths, transportation used prior to a murder, life-changing injuries, road traffic collisions and more.
Opposition councillor Emma Roberts (Rushmere and Delapre) recently said: “I genuinely believe that now is the time that we must do something about the scooter trials in Northampton. We’ve seen significant injury, significant waste, and significant damage.”
West Northants Council recently passed a motion for the e-scooter issue to be re-examined by a scrutiny board. They are to come back with recommendations in early 2024, before the Voi contract ends in May.
The trial was first launched in September 2020, with Voi recently announcing that their e-scooters have been used for about three million trips across the town in that time frame.
In December 2022, Voi’s trial across the county was extended by the company and Northamptonshire’s councils until May 2024.
Click through our gallery to look back at some of the major incidents involving Voi e-scooters in Northampton.