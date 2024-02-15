Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A council is “abusing” rules to avoid payouts for compensation for cars damaged by some Northamptonshire potholes.

That is the opinion of Brackley’s Mark Morrell – otherwise known as Mr Pothole for his national campaign to highlight Britain’s crumbling road infrastructure.

He has accused West Northamptonshire Council of abusing Section 58 of the Highways Act in responding to every pothole report with a 26-week repair schedule.

Mark Morrell, aka Mr Pothole, has been drawing attention to the terrible state of the country's roads for several years

He tweeted: “This is totally unacceptable to leave these dangerous pothole defects for up to 26 weeks.”

He told our sister paper Banbury Guardian: “They are using a special defence in the Act that allows councils to reject claims if they don’t know about them - or if they’ve scheduled them for repair. So if they schedule them for six months, they can avoid or reject any claims made during that time.

"In the last year they have paid out for only one claim. They’ve got away with it by abusing the system.

"They say say they have registered the report and will repair it within 26 weeks – that they will monitor it in the meantime. In my experience they don’t monitor them adequately.”

A West Northants response to a report about a pothole on Fix My Street, giving itself 26 weeks, legally, to repair a pothole

He said the Halse Road pothole highlighted in this article has been damaging people’s cars. It was repaired following Mr Pothole’s intervention.

"The council wouldn’t have done this without me reporting it all over social media but I can’t report every pothole.” he said.

Mr Pothole said it would take 10 – 15 years and £3 billion extra per year, ongoing, for the country’s roads to be brought to a reasonable standard.

Fixing potholes rather than re-surfacing roads properly was a false economy, he said.

In this Fix My Street report West Northants Council said the pothole would be repaired by August 12

"The problem with Northants, Bucks and Oxfordshire is they’ve outsourced the road repairs to outside companies and they’ve effectively lost control of the quality of the work.

“Our rural roads are in a dreadful state. As well as endless potholes and disintegrating carriageways, they have got no kerb line, so heavy traffic like HGVs and modern large tractors break the edges up. Those lanes were not designed for that kind of large traffic.”