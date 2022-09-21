The council has provided an update on a key project which is part of a £1.4 million active travel plan for Northampton.

In 2020, the former Northamptonshire County Council was awarded £1.332 million of funding by the Department for Transport to improve walking and cycling in Northampton, which has since been inherited by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Funds are set to be spent on the Billing Road corridor improvement works, which, according to WNC, aims to improve cycling facilities along Billing Road between York Road and Rushmere Road; and provide light segregation on west/southbound cycle lanes on: Wellingborough Road (west of Church Way), Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South.

Billing Road

Chronicle & Echo asked WNC for an update regarding the Billing Road Corridor plans.

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for highways, transport and environment, said: “We are in the process of narrowing down the design options for the scheme. Before we share those plans we want to ensure all our internal stakeholders have a chance to see how it will affect their areas of responsibility and to feed that back in to the design.

"Depending on the amount of work that generates, we’ll be looking for a public consultation on the proposals later this autumn.”

Independent councillor Julie Davenport, of the Delapre and Rushmere ward, said she is “very happy” there will be a public consultation.

She said: "I am very happy to hear that this time there will be a public consultation instead of what happened last time to the horror of residents seeing orange and white posts put in their streets without being notified. It took two months or more of campaigning by residents and me to get them removed. They were not fit for purpose, could not fit disability scooters and bikes and due to all the trees the cycle lane needed sweeping daily to keep it safe."

Cllr Davenport is referring to the Rushmere Road cycle lane works which were reversed following residents' anger.

In 2020, plans were also mentioned to convert Billing Road into a one-way street to accommodate more cyclists, but it received strong opposition and was subsequently rescinded.

The council's website says: "Following the strong opposition from local residents and businesses to the original proposal to convert Billing Road into a one-way road, we have contacted the Department for Transport to remove the proposal for a one-way system from our bid and we are working with them to submit an alternative proposal that encourages cycling along Billing Road, Wellingborough Road, Abington Park Crescent and Park Avenue South.

"We are now reviewing the scheme to work up the proposals in more detail. We have prepared a consultation plan setting out how we plan to engage with the local community on the schemes."

The active travel fund was also used to implement the controversial 24/7 Weedon Road/St James' Road bus lane which was scrapped following many complaints from motorists. The scheme helped the council pocket a minimum of £500,000 in fines.