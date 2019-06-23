Contractor appointed for HS2 relief road in Northamptonshire

A contractor has been appointed to build a new HS2 relief road in Northamptonshire.

The Buckingham group has been appointed to complete a package of traffic improvement schemes in the county and neighbouring Oxfordshire, and this includes the completion of the Chipping Warden relief road.

The A361 will act as the main route for construction vehicles to access a construction site just north of the village for the high-speed rail project.

The project coordinators at HS2 say the relief road will remove the need for construction traffic and through traffic to travel through Chipping Warden, reduce the number of vehicles in the village centre, and improve air quality, noise levels and road safety.

Councillor Jason Smithers, Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “The village of Chipping Warden has been in need of a relief road for many years but with the associated traffic with the construction of HS2 this is now even more necessary.

“Although the bypass has been a priority for the county council it had been very difficult to obtain the funding required. We are pleased that work on the project can now re-start.”

Uma Shanker, HS2 Ltd’s area project director, added: “The Chipping Warden relief road project is important to local residents, and we’re really pleased to welcome Buckingham Group on board to deliver this piece of work.

“We have worked closely with Northamptonshire County Council on this initiative, and it will create a positive legacy for the local area. We’re committed to continuing to work in partnership and see this project come to life to benefit the whole community.”

The new route will be a permanent feature once the first phase of HS2 is completed.