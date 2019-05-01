Clear recycling sacks trial likely to be replicated in other areas of Northampton

A trial that replaced recycling boxes with clear sacks in Far Cotton looks likely to be replicated in other areas of the town.

Almost 1,000 properties have been included in the trial, which is exploring an alternative to the boxes for homes that don’t have enough space for the new wheelie bins that were introduced in the autumn.

And a month after the trial started, Councillor Mike Hallam - the cabinet member for the environment on the borough council - has said that it has had a marked effect on the Far Cotton area.

He said: “We’ve had some really good feedback from that, and the trial will perhaps move to other areas. Although we have not seen any stats yet, all the anecdotal indicators are that there will be an increase in recycling, and the areas look much cleaner than before.

“Now this is looking good it makes sense to take this forward and get rid of those silly old recycling boxes.”

Councillor Hallam also informed members of the overview and scrutiny meeting last night (April 30) that recycling was up by four per cent across the town, and there was still a quarter of the year left.

Scrutiny member and Labour councillor Gareth Eales responded: “I’ve got no doubts that the clear sacks will be a roaring success. I could notice the difference when I visited the area, and now I’d like to shamelessly plug for areas like St James to be included in the next trial.

“Of course, there is still fly-tipping, but I would acknowledge that things have got better.”