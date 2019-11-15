Candidates confirmed for General Election 2019 in Northampton North & South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire

The list of candidates standing in the general election for Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire has been confirmed.

Nominees had until 4pm yesterday (November 14) to submit their nominations and now the respective councils in Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire have officially published the list of candidates.

Three of the four constituencies have just four candidates standing, but South Northamptonshire offers the most choice for voters with six candidates hoping to win at the ballot box.

The election will take place on Thursday December 12, with voting taking place between 7am and 10pm.

All four seats were won by the Conservatives at the last general election in 2017. The Brexit Party had been due to stand candidates in the seats, but they stood down after a pact was reached between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage for the party not to contest any seats that elected Conservatives in the last vote.

The confirmed list of candidates is as follows:

Northampton North

Michael Ellis (Conservative)

Sally Keeble (Labour)

Katherine Pate (Green Party)

Martin Sawyer (Liberal Democrats)

SUMMARY: The tightest seat of the four is Northampton North, where Michael Ellis narrowly saw off Sally Keeble with a majority of just 807 votes two years ago. With UKIP not standing, there are also 1,404 votes from that party up for grabs. The Lib Dems and Green Party both have new candidates for this seat.

Northampton South

Gareth Eales (Labour)

Jill Hope (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative)

Scott Mabbutt (Green Party)

SUMMARY: The majority is not much bigger in Northampton South, where Andrew Lewer won at his first attempt in the seat having replaced David Macintosh. The majority there stands at 1,159 but he faces a new contender with Northampton borough councillor Gareth Eales replacing Kevin McKeever. Both Jill Hope (Lib Dems) and Scott Mabbutt (Green Party) will be hoping to build on their performance from 2017.

Daventry

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative)

Paul Joyce (Labour)

Andrew Simpson (Liberal Democrats)

Clare Slater (Green Party)

SUMMARY: Chris Heaton-Harris has a sizeable majority of 21,734 in Daventry. Labour’s candidate is Northampton Borough councillor Paul Joyce, who replaces Aiden Ramsey who has recently moved away from the area and resigned his position as a Daventry councillor. Andrew Simpson stands once again for the Lib Dems having come third in 2017, while Clare Slater replaces Jamie Wildman for the Greens.

South Northamptonshire

Denise Donaldson (Green Party)

Gen Kitchen (Labour)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative)

Chris Lofts (Liberal Democrats)

Stuart McCutcheon (Independent)

Josh Phillips (Independent)

SUMMARY: The largest majority is reserved for Andrea Leadsom with 22,840. Back in 2017 she had come to national prominence having stood against Theresa May to become leader of the Conservatives a year earlier. South Northamptonshire councillor Chris Lofts (Lib Dems), Denise Donaldson (Green Party) and Josh Phillips (Independent) all stand again, with Gen Kitchen and Stuart McCutcheon the only new additions to the roster.