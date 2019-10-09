Cabinet set to approve gating off of ‘anti-social’ Northampton town centre alleyway

Northampton Borough Council looks set to gate off a town centre alleyway which has been the scene of various crimes and anti-social behaviour.

The council wants to restrict public access to the Jeyes Jetty, which runs from The Drapery to College Street, for three years by making a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering the alleyway.

PSPOs provide councils with a flexible power to implement local restrictions to address a range of anti-social behaviour issues in public places in order to prevent future problems.

Cabinet is set to formally agree to proposals to gate it off, at a cost of up to £20,000, when it meets next Wednesday (October 16) at The Guildhall.

It follows a public consultation carried out between June and September on the proposals. The council received 188 responses, with 81.9 per cent of respondents feeling that anti-social behaviour was a problem in Jeyes Jetty, whilst 47.9 per cent had directly experienced anti-social behaviour there. And 70.21 per cent of respondents in favour of gating the jetty.

Problems in recent months have included drug dealing, a deliberate fire being started, a man being beaten up by five to six males and a reported sexual offence. It was also the scene of a rape in 2017.

The cabinet is set to approve council officers and trained external contractors as authorised persons to issue fixed penalties of £100 to any person suspected of committing an offence in the jetty.

And should cabinet approve the plans, the chief executive will submit an application for a listed building planning permission for the installation of secure gates at each end of Jeyes Jetty and, subject to approval being granted, arrange for the installation, operation and maintenance of the gates.