Builders start work on 212 home scheme to the west of Northampton

Builders have begun work on the latest large-scale housing development at Upton Park.

The scheme will form part of a wider 860-home development on land owned by the Government’s housing agency, Homes England.

Developers Morris Homes will build a mix of apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses at the site.

These will sit alongside almost 1,000 homes, which have already been built at Upton, Upton Park and Upton Lodge.

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England said: “The start on site at Upton Park marks the beginning of a new neighbourhood for Northampton.

“The development will offer a range of homes to meet the needs of local people, building on the success of the new community at Upton.”

Homes England is currently seeking planning permission from Northampton Borough Council for its neighbouring Upton Lodge site to build a further 1,400 homes.

Martin O’Toole, Regional Managing Director (Eastern) from Morris Homes said: “We are delighted to be working with Homes England on this new phase of development in the village of Upton. The Upton Park development will be a welcome addition to Northampton, and we are looking forward to it opening during summer 2019.”

Councillor James Hill, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for planning, added: “It is extremely important that we support the delivery of new – particularly affordable – housing which is in high demand in Northampton.

“These sites have been identified in our Local Plan as being appropriate for housing and we will continue to work with developers to ensure high-quality schemes are brought forward in a timely fashion.”

It’s anticipated the first phase of homes at Upton Park will be available by spring 2020.