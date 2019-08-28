Boris Johnson's Parliament closure plans branded 'medieval' by Northamptonshire MP candidates

Northamptonshire’s Labour parliamentary candidates have called on the county’s Tory MPs to oppose plans to close Parliament in September - just weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to prorogue the country's law-making body for a month in a move critics say would cut short the amount of time MPs have to pass laws stopping a no-deal Brexit.

The suspension of Parliament would be followed by a launch of what Mr Johnson says will be a 'very exciting' domestic agenda.

But a number of MPs, including the Conservative speaker John Bercow, have called the move a 'constitutional outrage'.

Here in Northamptonshire, Labour candidates have signed a joint statement arguing the move would 'force a shutdown' in the runup to the October 31 Brexit deadline and calling on their elected Tory counterparts in the county to block the move.

The five MP hopefuls - including Sally Keeble (Northampton North) and Gareth Eales (Northampton South) have also suggested the county's two senior ministers, Andrea Leadsom and Michael Ellis, could have known about the plans and chose not to disclose them publicly.

The statement reads: “This is a constitutional outrage. It’s of special concern that two of the county’s MPs are senior ministers – one a law officer.

"They may have known of the Government plan and if they did and chose to keep it secret from the public who elected them, then it’s appalling.

“Here in Northamptonshire we have had our local elections cancelled. Now we have our Parliament shut down. This is conduct more befitting a medieval monarch than one of the

world’s most advanced democracies.

“Parliament must have its say on Government proposals, as is its constitutional right.”

Northamptonshire South MP Andrea Leadsom is the current business secretary, while Michael Ellis is solicitor general. Both have been sent the statement for a response.