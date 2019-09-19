Application for 1,800 homes on edge of Duston recommended for approval

A major planning application featuring almost 1,800 homes, a new local centre and primary school is set to be determined by councillors next week.

Although the major scheme is in Northampton, it is Daventry District Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant permission to build on the site, which is sandwiched between Roman Road, Port Road and New Sandy Lane on the edge of Duston.

Planning officers have recommended that the plans be given approval. They say that although the scheme will extend into the open countryside, the ‘change is justified by the positive contribution that the scheme will make’.

But the applicants, J S Bloor (Northampton) Ltd, will likely have shell out towards a new £8.5million primary school that will need to be built to house an additional 180 primary age pupils arriving on the estate.

There have been some concerns raised however by Duston Parish Council regarding the ‘significant increase’ in traffic that will result from the development.

In its written submission, it states: “Duston has many through roads but these are residential streets which means that to access retail and leisure facilities from the new development by car, in both Northampton and the Sixfields district, it is necessary to drive through many Duston neighbourhoods.

“We have serious concerns that heavier traffic in residential areas presents a safety risk to pedestrians and human health with higher levels of pollution. This is why the delivery of the North West Relief Road and the completion of the Sandy Lane Relief Road is crucial and must be completed in the near future. This will ensure that access to these developments does not principally come through Duston.”

Although officers have recommended that the scheme be approved, the final decision will be made by the councillors who sit on the planning committee. The meeting will take place at 6.15pm at the Daventry District Council offices on Lodge Road, next Wednesday (September 25).