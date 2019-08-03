All the major planning applications decided in Northampton this week

Councillors met this week to determine a series of planning applications in Northampton.

The borough council’s planning committee convened at The Guildhall on Tuesday (July 30), and here’s a rundown of their decisions.

NO OBJECTIONS RAISED: Erection of eight bungalow units in total to provide supported living housing off Billing Brook Road.

The first application of the evening was a joint one from Northampton Partnership Homes and Northamptonshire County Council. It will see eight bungalows built on land off Billing Brook Road for people with learning difficulties and autism. It also includes a staff management building.

The land is owned by the borough council, with the authority being offered the chance to raise objections if it so wished. Development manager Rita Bovey said it was a case of weighing up ‘much needed’ specialist housing versus the loss of public open space.

County council leader Matt Golby, who is also on the NBC planning committee, said: “I think this is exactly the kind of development we should be supporting for the residents who have complex needs, as there will be big pressure on the unitary council.”

The committee unanimously agreed to raise no objections.

OBJECTIONS RAISED: Extension of Rushden Lakes shopping complex.

Councillors agreed to raise objections to proposals to extend the Rushden Lakes complex near the A45. It would see a number of new shops and restaurants built, as well as a dental surgery and a creche.

Read more about the objections that the councillors raised here.

APPROVED: Listed building consent application to replace existing CCTV cameras in public spaces with dome cameras, add an additional nine cameras to gallery spaces including new wiring throughout the building.

This application, from the borough council itself, was quickly given the go-ahead by councillors.

APPROVED: Residential development of up to 1,400 units at Upton Lodge Farm, Weedon Road.

This major outline application approved the principle for 1,400 home development at Upton Lodge Farm. It also includes a mixed use local centre, healthcare and community facilities, a new primary school and public open space.

Fifteen objections had been raised by residents, concerning ‘encroachment on natural green land’ and the ‘loss of open space’.

The scheme was approved by eight votes to two, with councillors Brian Markham and Enam Haque the two objectors.

Read more about the decision in detail here.

APPROVED: Erection of 138 dwellings with access, car parking, landscaping and associated works at former British Timken site on Main Road, Duston.

This was the last remaining piece of land on the former British Timken site that remained undeveloped since British Timken vacated the site in 2002, and the factory buildings were demolished.

Some concerns were raised about the low amount of affordable housing (just 10 per cent of the site), but councillors unanimously backed the scheme.

More on this decision can be read here.

APPROVED: Siting of containers, generators and associated air conditioning equipment for data centre on land at Stone Circle Road.

This application would effectively help deliver high speed internet to nearby homes.

Annabelle Le Lohe, of agents WYG on behalf of City Fibre, said: “City Fibre are hoping to expand to Northampton which will transform the town’s digital landscape, bringing full connectivity within reach of every building delivering an increase in internet speed and quality.”

The application site forms a relatively small parcel of open space on the eastern side of Stone Circle Road approximately 80 metres from the junction with the main roundabout serving Round Spinney.

It was approved unanimously by the planning committee.

APPROVED: Amendment to previously approved scheme for the erection of single storey extensions to the front and rear of the existing club house building at Fernie Fields sports ground.

Some slight alterations to a previously approved scheme, where the designs of the roof on the extension of the clubhouse at Fernie Fields (home of Sileby Rangers FC) have been changed.

HOUSE IN MULTIPLE OCCUPANCY APPLICATIONS

Three House of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs) applications were also approved. These were:

Change of use from house to HMO for five occupants, including single storey rear extension, at 51 Adnitt Road.

Change of use from house to HMO for five occupants at 75 Ivy Road.

Change of use from house to HMO for five occupants at 102 Lea Road.

NORTHAMPTON PARTNERSHIP HOMES APPLICATIONS

Six further applications were approved from NPH.

APPROVED: Demolition of Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court on Horsemarket, to be replaced by new development of 126 affordable dwellings.

Councillors approved the demolition of the existing residential blocks known as Berkeley

House and St Mary’s Court to the west of the A508 Horsemarket and redevelopment to provide 126 new dwellings.

The dwellings would include 62 one bed apartments, 40 two bed apartments, 5 two bed houses, 17 three bed houses and 2 four bed houses.

The original recommendation from officers was to approve in principle subject to a section 106 agreement with developers to secure 35 per cent affordable housing. But the committee agreed a new recommendation, that approval is given in principle and be delegated to the head of planning [Peter Baguley] if he secures 100 per cent affordable housing in perpetuity.

The other schemes approved by the committee were:

Demolition of 10 garages and erection of two new build units at the lock up garages in Fieldway.

Demolition of six domestic garages and erection of one new build unit at the lock up garages at 49 Prentice Court.

Demolition of 16 domestic lock up garages and erection of four flats and provision of parking area at Blakesley Close.

Demolition of 17 domestic lock up garages and construction of two new build units at Hinton Close.

Loft conversion to create a one-bed self-contained residential flat at Epworth House, 3 Park Avenue North.