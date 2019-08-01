138 new homes will complete redevelopment of former British Timken site in Duston

A new 138-home development will complete the redevelopment of the former British Timken site in Duston, after councillors gave the scheme the go-ahead.

The vacant land on Main Road previously formed part of the industrial site, which closed down in 2002 and saw the factory buildings demolished. The majority of the overall site has already been developed with houses, St Luke’s Medical Centre, the Poppy Field Farm pub/restaurant and a residential care home.

The remaining part of the site has now been granted planning permission by Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee, and will now see 12 two-bedroom, 82 three-bedroom and 40 four-bedroom homes built, with four other dwellings also included.

The committee approved the scheme unanimously at The Guildhall last night (July 30), after being told by planning officers that the development of the site for residential use would make a ‘positive contribution towards the council’s five-year housing land supply’.

But some members did have concerns over the low amount of affordable housing in the scheme.

Councillor Enam Haque said: “I will be supporting this application, but I have some reservations about the amount of affordable housing. This is just 10 per cent, we seem to be going down every time. Why can’t we get 35 per cent like we’re supposed to?”

Head of planning Peter Baguley responded: “We need to look at viability on a site-by-site basis. There were some heavy processes involved with land contamination. But there’s an expectation that a developer won’t build it unless they get a certain level of profit. While 10 per cent affordable housing isn’t all that great, it’s better than nothing.”