Police work to remove ASBO bike from Far Cotton roads

Residents in Far Cotton have have praised police after a dirt bike rider has been arrested for driving offences.

A spokesman for Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team said on Twitter: "Residents of Far Cotton have raised concerns of the bike causing issues the past two days, with the support of @Op_Neutrino, the bike is now off the road and the rider being processed for driving offences.

This bike has now been taken off Northampton's streets.

"This action sent out a clear and strong message both to the community and the people who perpetrate these types of crimes.

Far Cotton residents have also said a big thank you to police officers for their speedy work in catching the nuisance motorbike offender.

On Twitter, Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team told of how their reaction: "I cannot tell you how relieved and elated that the action today by Operation Neutrino, which concluded in the culprit and his bike removed from our streets.

"On behalf of myself and the Far Cotton residents, praise where praise is due in this case - very well deserved."