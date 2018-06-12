Police warn graffiti writer could have been seriously hurt scaling a disused railway bridge in Northampton

Graffiti on the disused bridge at Barnes Meadow (Pic via @OP_ILLUSTRATION)
A disused railway bridge has been described as a 'very dangerous area' by officers.

Vandals have struck at an old disused railway bridge near Barnes Meadow, which police are warning is a dangerous area.

Op Illustration officers tweeted: "Found some graffiti on this old disused rail bridge close to Barnes Meadow, Northampton. A very dangerous area indeed.

"This graffiti writer could have come to serious harm if they'd have fallen from this disused rail bridge!"

Northamptonshire Police's Graffiti Operation aims to tackle graffiti throughout the county using education, prevention and partnership working #NameThatTag