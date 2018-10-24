Police want to speak to this man urgently after attack on woman in Kettering

Police have tonight issued this picture of a man they urgently wish to speak with in connection with a serious assault on a woman in the Kettering area.

Their inquiries relate to an incident which is alleged to have happened on or about Thursday, 18 October, in which a woman was assaulted.

Officers urgently want to locate the 25-year-old man who may be able to assist the police investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.