Police want to speak to this man after bus driver assault in Northampton

Officers investigating the assault of a bus driver in Northampton have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to.

The bus was travelling on Barrack Road, Northampton, on Friday, August 24, when a male passenger assaulted the driver and damaged the bus.

The incident took place at around 3.10pm and officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111