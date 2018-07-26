Police want to speak to this man about incident in Rushden

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate this man.

They believe he may have information about an incident in Rushden on Thursday, May 10, involving damage to property and threatening behaviour.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers want to speak to Ben Smith, 21, of Hove Road, Rushden, and are urging him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.