Police are asking for help to identify two people who may have information about the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

The card was stolen from a vehicle in Warren Lane, Kettering, on Wednesday, June 13, and used later the same day at a shop in Thrapston.

Anyone who recognises the man and woman pictured is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 18000217850.