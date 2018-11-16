Police want serial Corby criminal back behind bars

Police are trying to trace a Corby man who has breached the terms of his prison release- again.

Officers want the public’s help to find James Adair, aged 30, previously of Brixham Walk on Corby’s Exeter estate.

Adair was convicted of common assault and released on license. He has failed to attend an appointment with a supervising officer, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

Adair breached the terms of a previous licence back in January 2017 when police issued a previous ‘wanted’ notice.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.