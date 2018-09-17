Police unwilling to pursue wheelie-pulling motorcycles who annoy Northampton drivers

Police will not pursue the increasing number of nuisance motorbikes in Northampton in case it puts the rider or other drivers at risk.

Northamptonshire Police has sent alerts to residents warning of an increase in incidents of motorcycles pulling wheelies in front of vehicles and "riding in an antisocial manner."

PCSO Scott Potter said the force recognised this was a growing trend but that there were obstacles to making an arrest.

He said: "This is happening all over town.

"Usually the motorcycle has no registration on the bike so it is very hard to identify who is riding it and , understandably, it is very dangerous to pursue bikes as it puts the rider and other road users at risk."

It comes as police warn about the trend of bicycle-related anti-social behaviour called 'Bike Life'.

It sees young groups of cyclists ride along road "in a manner that puts other road users in danger."

Where cyclists can be easily caught, however, motorcycles in question are usually large powerful off-road types and officers are advised not to pursue them.

Despite this, police still ask that anyone seeing a motorbike being ridden dangerously or without a number plate to contact police and report it.

Witnesses don't necessarily have to identify themselves to police - anonymous reports can be made by calling 101.

PCSO Potter said: "Even if it is a neighbour taking part in this very dangerous activity, please let us know.

"Let's stop this before an accident happens."

Anyone caught could have their motorcycle seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act and may face other charges for road traffic offences.