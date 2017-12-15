Police to share safety tips with Christmas party-goers in Northampton this weekend

Police in Northampton will be out and about in Bridge Street on Saturday night (December 16), sharing crime prevention and personal safety advice with people enjoying a night out in the town.

The mobile police station will be parked at the top of Bridge Street, near the church, from 9pm until approximately 1.30am.

Officers will be on hand to chat to those out socialising, and provide information and tips about how people can keep themselves, their friends and their property safe.

Inspector Carl Wilson wants people to enjoy the festive celebrations safely and hopes they will stop by the mobile police station to speak with officers and get some useful tips.

He said: “Officers will be out on patrol this weekend a part of our normal night-time policing. However, with the Christmas celebrations in full swing, we wanted to take the opportunity to speak to people about their personal safety and share some useful advice and information.

“Our key advice is to stick together and travel together. Stay with your friends, know how you’re getting home and agree a place to meet up if you get separated.

“With the town even busier at this time of year, it’s even more important to plan ahead. If you can’t get a lift home, either pre-book with a reliable private-hire firm or make sure you know where the taxi ranks are – and always walk to them with friends and ideally travel together too.

“If you’re out in Northampton on Saturday night, please stop by the mobile police station to have a chat and pick up some useful tips to help you have a safe and enjoyable festive night out.”