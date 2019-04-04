Police to prosecute driver who stopped on M1 in Northampton to let young boy have a wee

The driver of a BMW who stopped in a live lane of the M1 to let a boy have a wee has been identified by Northamptonshire Police.

Readers were aghast on Monday when dashcam footage was published showing the car parked in lane 1 of the southbound M1, near junction 16, as vehicles shot past the boy - who was on the carriageway without an adult - at 50mph.

The boy kneels on the M1

Thanks to the video being uploaded to a police website, officers now have the details of the owner of the car and said today (Thursday) they intend to pursue the matter.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We have looked at the dashcam footage and, as a result, a notice of intended prosecution for the alleged offence of stopping or remaining at rest on a carriageway of the motorway has been sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle."

Police are not intending to pursue any charge relating to placing the boy in danger, as things stand.

Meanwhile, the motorist who supplied the dashcam footage - who was himself placed in danger by also having to stop - has said the BMW driver's reaction to being remonstrated with left a lot to be desired.

He said: "I had been flashing my lights at him to get him to move and when I got level with him I gave him a stern look to say the least.

"He basically gave me the two-fingered salute. I was absolutely outraged. He'd nearly got us all killed and he was acting like I was the one in the wrong."

If convicted of an offence, the BMW driver's licence can be endorsed with points and they could also be fined by the court.