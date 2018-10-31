Police stop 13 people from cycling illegally in Northampton's Abington Street

An operation to stop cyclists endangering shoppers in Abington Street has seen success.

Three PCSOs and one constable were stationed in the mostly pedestrianised shopping street and in the course of one day stopped 13 cyclists.

They were part of Operation Push, set up as a result of complaints from residents, businesses and visitors about bicycles being ridden on footpaths.

The team gave one rider a fixed penalty notice for £50 and 12 riders were given words of advice.

PCSO Scott Potter said his team's presence was well received with lots of positive comments.

He said: "We accept that cycling is a healthy pursuit but riders must realise that they have a responsibility to maintain their pedal cycles and obey the rules of the road.

“We'll continue to remind cyclists of their responsibilities and take an appropriate level of care towards other people.”

Further cycling operations will be carried out in the coming months.