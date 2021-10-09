Police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Northampton.

Officers said Jodie Atwell was last seen in the Upton Valley Way area, Upton, at 5.30pm on Friday (October 8).

According to police, Jodie was last seen wearing a black hoody and black jogging bottoms.

Jodie Atwell