Police search for missing girl, 14, last seen in Northampton
Contact police immediately if you have seen her
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:30 am
Updated
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:34 am
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Northampton.
Officers said Jodie Atwell was last seen in the Upton Valley Way area, Upton, at 5.30pm on Friday (October 8).
According to police, Jodie was last seen wearing a black hoody and black jogging bottoms.
A police spokeswoman said: "If you can assist in locating Jodie then please contact Northants Police on 101 and quote 388."