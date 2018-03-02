Police say 'no' to Northampton bar's new supervisor convicted of drink driving

A Northampton town-centre bar is trying to appoint a man who is currently banned from driving and lives in another county as its alcohol supervisor.

Police have objected to the team behind Stereo, in Bridge Street, changing their designated premises supervisor (DPS) because the proposed new holder, Ioannis Pouliounakis, was caught drink-driving last year.

It comes after Dee & A Leisure, who run Stereo, was handed a music ban by judge after they were caught playing copyrighted Sean Paul and Chris Brown without a licence.

They will go before a borough council committee on March 9 and ask to change their licence holder.

A letter from the police reads: "[We are] registering a formal objection to Ioannis Pouliounakis becoming the DPS of Stereo.

"He was given a 17-month driving ban in May 2017... He is purporting to live in Coventry and with no means of driving the police would question how he can be in day to day control of the premises.

"This is an appointment of convenience rather than substance."

All bars and pubs need to name a designated premises supervisor who holds a personal licence if it wants to serve alcohol.

Mr Pouliounakis has reportedly "at no point" told the courts or the licensing authority he is a personal licence holder, the police say.