Police say incident resolved after suspicious package found at Corby supermarket

An incident which led to the closure of a Corby supermarket has been resolved.

Northants Police confirmed just after 4.30pm today (Friday) that the incident at the Tesco Extra store in Oakley Road, Corby, has been safely resolved.

They said officers were called at about 1.30pm following concerns about a suspicious package found outside the store.

The store was evacuated as a precaution and the RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit attended to assess the package.

Chief Inspector Adam Ward said: “Suspicious packages are always dealt with extremely seriously and, as a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in.

“They carried out a controlled explosion on the package but thankfully the item of concern was finally determined not to present any danger to public safety.

“We appreciate this has caused some disruption to local people and I would like to thank everyone for their patience this afternoon while emergency services dealt with this incident.”

Officers are in the process of removing the cordon and re-opening the roads.

