Police renew appeal for witnesses to violent assault on woman in Kettering village

Detectives have renewed their appeal for information following a serious assault on a woman last week.

The two men arrested in connection with the assault in Walgrave, near Kettering, have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The men, aged 34 and 35, were arrested on Saturday morning (December 9).

The assault happened between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, December 5.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, suffered significant injuries, including a broken nose and jaw during what is believed to have been a robbery at an address in Old Road.

Det Insp Johnny Campbell is leading the investigation.

He said: “Although we have made initial arrests, no-one has yet been charged for this shocking assault and the investigation is very much ongoing.

“The assault happened in the middle of the afternoon.

“There will have been people around the village and I’m sure someone will have seen something that could help us identify the person or people responsible for this vicious attack.

“If you were in Walgrave on Wednesday afternoon, please think about what or who you might have seen and if there is anything at all you think might be useful to our investigation, however small, please get in touch.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.