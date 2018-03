Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in Northampton.

Niall Chiltern-Kelly, 18, is being sought as part of Operation Crooked, a campaign dedicated to reducing burglary, vehicle crime and robbery.

Anyone with information relating to Chiltern-Kelly’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.