Police release e-fit of suspect in connection with Kettering sex assault

Police investigating a sexual assault in Mallam Drive, Kettering, last month have released an e-fit of one of the suspects.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 4, between 4.30pm and 6.15pm in a wooded cut-through between Mallam Drive and Asda car park.

As the woman walked past the play park, she noticed two men on bikes, who then followed her as she walked through the wooded area towards the car park.

The two men then assaulted her, pushing her and trying to remove clothing.

The woman was calling for help and trying fight them off, when machinery being used by nearby construction workers stopped and the men ran off back towards Mallam Drive.

The first suspect is described as white, aged 20 to 25 and about 5ft 8in with a skinny build.

He had short dark hair and wore a dark coloured flat peak baseball cap with the symbol ‘NY’ on the front.

He wore a hooded tracksuit top and trousers.

The second suspect was also white and described as being about 5ft 8in, with a skinny build, and aged 20 to 25.

He had blond/fair hair and wore black tracksuit trousers and a hooded tracksuit top.

Both men were riding dark-coloured mountain bikes.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or the descriptions of either men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.