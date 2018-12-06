Police question man, 22, over murder of Wellingborough father

Detectives investigating the murder of Wellingorough father Shane Fox have arrested a 22-year-old man.

Speaking at the scene of the killing this morning, Chief Insp James Willis said the man was currently in custody and helping the police with their inquiries.

He also made a fresh appeal for witnesses to the incident, in which Mr Fox, 26, was fatally stabbed in the chest in Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, in the early hours of Saturday (December 1).

A 39-year-old man arrested at the weekend was subsequently released without charge.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and ask for the Operation Talbot incident room, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.