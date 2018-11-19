Police plea for dash cam footage after two people die in Northamptonshire collision

Police investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash are urging witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

The collision occurred in Roade at 6pm on Friday, November 16, at the junction of the A508 London Road and Northampton Road, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The vehicles involved were a grey Land Rover Discovery and a grey Skoda Fabia.

The two people who sadly died were passengers in the Fabia.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has information or relevant dash cam footage relating to it, is asked to contact the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.