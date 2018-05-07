Police officer deliberately hit by ‘reckless’ Kettering driver

A suspect motorist in Kettering deliberately drove at a police officer at speed, leaving him with a fractured wrist.

The suspect vehicle, a grey Peugeot 206, registration KS02 UEK, was spotted by the injured patrol officer and a colleague while waiting at traffic lights in Silver Street shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday, May 6).

The vehicle, which had four people inside and was in a shabby state of repair, then turned from Queen Street and on towards London Road and then Pytchley Road.

The car, which was uninsured, then turned into Bryant Road and then Highfield Road where it began to gain speed before moving into Barnes Close, a small cul-de-sac where the officers positioned their patrol car to prevent the suspect vehicle from exiting the close.

As they got out to talk to the occupants of the Peugeot, two men then got out of the rear of the vehicle and made off over a fence into the neighbouring estate.

One of the officers then approached the suspect’s window and spoke with the driver, telling him to turn the engine off.

But at this point the driver then reversed at speed, while turning at the same time and causing the officer to take evasive action.

However, the other officer was in front of the vehicle and as the driver was revving the engine, he then drove towards him hitting his leg causing him to fall forwards onto the bonnet and then roll sideways from the bonnet with his leg caught by the front wheel.

He then fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.

He was transferred to Kettering General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which included a fractured wrist.

Following an extensive search, the abandoned vehicle was eventually located in Stanley Boddington Court, Kettering.

Police, who have been conducting house-to-house inquiries believe the car, which is now subject to a thorough forensic investigation, may have been left there as early as 5pm.

The driver is described as being white, aged about 20, with a goatee beard.

He had a skinny build and was wearing a black T-shirt and Nike Aviator trainers.

DI Tania Ash, who is leading the police investigation, said: “We are urging the public to come forward with any information they may have as to the identity of the driver.

“This was an extremely reckless act in which the offender deliberately tried to cause harm to police officers who were going about their lawful duty.

“Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 402 of Sunday, May 6.”