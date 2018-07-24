Police need to be more 'robust' in moving on travellers in the town says Northampton MP

A Northampton MP has called the police handling of a summer spate of traveller camps in the town as "simply not good enough"

In July, motorhome and caravan encampments have caused disruption to public green spaces such as Abington Park and the Racecourse, where a series of summer events have been held.

MP Michael Ellis says police need to use the full range of powers available to them to move the camps along.

This weekend organisers of the charity Colour Rush event had to relocate from Abington Park to The Raceourse when a 15-vehicle settlement arrived there. Then, once the event had been moved, the traveller camp moved to the Racecourse also.

Yesterday, another illegal encampment pitched up on an unused section of road next to Sandy Lane in Duston.

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis has now urged the police to be more robust in moving the groups on.

"I have this morning met Nick Adderly, who will begin work as the new Chief Constable of Northamptonshire in August.

A traveller camp at the Racecourse forced the Colour rush event to change its route.

"I told him I am not happy with the current police response to travellers in Northampton. It is simply not good enough, and my constituents are demanding action.

"I hope and expect to see stronger and more robust leadership going forward, and a full use of the powers available to the police."

Police have powers under Section 61 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act to to remove travellers if there are: two or more of them and a police officer believes they intend to “reside” there; they have been asked to leave by the owner; they have caused damage to land or property; they have been threatening or abusive to the landowner; or they have six or more vehicles between them."

The traveller camp at the Racecourse, however, was due to leave the park yesterday after Northampton Borough Council intervened over the weekend.

Labour councillor Danielle Stone for Abington and Phippsville said: “There was some disruption caused to the Colour Run and I would like to thank the participants for their patience and making that event so successful.

"This type of incursion is happening far too regularly and it really does need addressing with a permanent solution in the future.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.