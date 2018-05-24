Police name Northampton motorcyclist killed in village crash

Police have named the motorcyclist from Northampton who died after a fatal crash in a village near Wellingborough.

Officers have confirmed that the 18-year-old man whose black Yamaha motorcycle collided with a lamp-post in Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at 7.15pm last Wednesday (May 17) was Luke Shortland, of Little Billing, Northampton.

A fundraising page set up in memory of Luke has already raised more than £1,000.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so by clicking here.

Following last week’s crash, police appealed for witnesses and said: “Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding it.”

Anyone with information about the collision can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.