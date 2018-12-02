Police name 26-year-old Wellingborough murder victim

Police have released the name of the man who died after suffering serious injuries in Wellingborough.

Police and paramedics were called to Nest Farm Crescent in Hemmingwell just after 2am on Saturday morning (December 1).

Emergency services were called to Hemmingwell yesterday.

Shane Fox, 26, from Nest Farm Crescent, Hemmingwell, was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident earlier today (Sunday, December 2). He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott is leading the investigation into the alleged murder. He said: "Shane, a much loved dad, son, brother and uncle, tragically died after suffering serious injuries.

"Specially trained officers are supporting his family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

“I am continuing to appeal for information from anybody who was in the Nest Farm Crescent area in the early hours of yesterday morning or has any information which may be relevant to the inquiry.”

Anybody with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 49 of 1/12/18. Alternatively, if they would prefer to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Neighbourhood policing teams are continuing to carry out extra patrols in the Hemmingwell area and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to approach local officers.