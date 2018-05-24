Police name 24-year-old cyclist killed after collision in Northampton

A cyclist from Northampton, who was rushed to University Hospital Coventry earlier this month after sustaining serious head injuries, has died.

The collision happened at about 11pm on Friday, May 11, at the junction of Bants Lane and Duston Road, when the cyclist, 24-year-old Gintaras Tamokai from Northampton, was in collision with a red Volkswagen Touran.

Mr Tamokai was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries and sadly died a few days later as a result of his injuries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting reference number 18000215651.